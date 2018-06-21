Gonzalez is not in the lineup Thursday against the Mets, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez has started the last five games, hitting a solid .333/.391/.571 over that stretch, but he'll head to the bench Thursday with a southpaw (Steven Matz) toeing the rubber for the opposition. Noel Cuevas will pick up a start in right field in his stead.

