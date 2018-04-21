Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Out again Saturday
Gonzalez (hamsting) will sit for the second straight game Saturday against the Cubs, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez tweaked his hamstring Wednesday against the Pirates and has yet to return to the lineup. Gerardo Parra will shift over to right field with Mike Tauchman starting in left.
