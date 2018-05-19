Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Out again Saturday
Gonzalez is not in the lineup against the Giants on Saturday, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet reports.
Gonzalez will remain on the bench for a second straight game in favor of Gerardo Parra, who will make a start in left field during Saturday's affair. Through 30 games this season, Gonzalez is hitting .218/.264/.386 with four home runs and 15 RBI.
