Gonzalez is not in the lineup against the Giants on Saturday, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet reports.

Gonzalez will remain on the bench for a second straight game in favor of Gerardo Parra, who will make a start in left field during Saturday's affair. Through 30 games this season, Gonzalez is hitting .218/.264/.386 with four home runs and 15 RBI.

