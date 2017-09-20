Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Gonzalez is not in the lineup against the Giants on Wednesday.
Gonzalez retreats to the bench for the series finale following nine consecutive games in the starting lineup. Over that span, he's slashed .323/.417/.710 with three home runs and six RBI. In his place, Gerardo Parra draws the start in right while Ian Desmond gets the assignment in left.
