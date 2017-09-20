Play

Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Gonzalez is not in the lineup against the Giants on Wednesday.

Gonzalez retreats to the bench for the series finale following nine consecutive games in the starting lineup. Over that span, he's slashed .323/.417/.710 with three home runs and six RBI. In his place, Gerardo Parra draws the start in right while Ian Desmond gets the assignment in left.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast