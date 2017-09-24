Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Out with injured shoulder

Gonzalez -- who is not in Sunday's lineup against the Padres -- is dealing with an injured shoulder, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The specifics of the shoulder injury have not been revealed, but manager Bud Black reported that Gonzalez suffered the injury while attempting a diving catch during Saturday's game. Without knowing more about the injury, it's difficult to estimate how long the right fielder could be sidelined for, so he should simply be considered day-to-day for the time being.