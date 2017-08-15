Play

Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Plates two in win over Braves

Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a stolen base during Monday's win over Atlanta.

2017 has been a disastrous fantasy campaign for Gonzalez. The veteran owns a disappointing .236/.303/.347 slash line with just seven home runs, 37 RBI, three stolen bases and 45 RBI over 393 plate appearances. Considering he's played half his games at hitter-friendly Coors Field the statistical collapse is even more concerning. It's definitely worth noting that he's registered a hit in 19 of his past 21 games, though.

