Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Progressing well in hamstring rehab
Manager Bud Black said that Gonzalez's injured hamstring is improving, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Black commented that the veteran outfielder has been hitting in the batting cage and completing strengthening exercises. Gonzalez is expected to travel with the team for their upcoming trip to Miami, but it seems to be more for the dry field conditions necessary for an on-field workout rather than an indication that he's closing in on a return. He still remains without a firm return timetable.
More News
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...