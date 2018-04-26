Manager Bud Black said that Gonzalez's injured hamstring is improving, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Black commented that the veteran outfielder has been hitting in the batting cage and completing strengthening exercises. Gonzalez is expected to travel with the team for their upcoming trip to Miami, but it seems to be more for the dry field conditions necessary for an on-field workout rather than an indication that he's closing in on a return. He still remains without a firm return timetable.