Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Reaches base four times
Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
Gonzalez missed two games earlier in the week with a rib ailment, but he showed no lingering issues in tying a season high by reaching base four times Wednesday. The 32-year-old has already delivered four multi-hit efforts in eight starts in June to raise his slash line to a .261/.301/.435 mark that's mostly in line with last year's campaign.
