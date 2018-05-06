Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Receives breather Sunday
Gonzalez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
Gonzalez will take a seat in the series finale in New York with the Mets bringing lefty Steven Matz to the hill, affording David Dahl a look in right field. Since returning from the 10-day disabled list April 30, Gonzalez has produced one hit in 11 at-bats.
