Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Returns from DL
Gonzalez (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Monday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
The veteran outfielder wound up missing the minimum 10 days required of a DL stint after tweaking his hamstring on April 18. Gonzalez will presumably resume a starting role for the Rockies, though he'll need to pick up his .235 batting average if he wants to stave off youngsters like David Dahl, Raimel Tapia and Noel Cuevas for playing time in the corner outfield spots. Cuevas will push the 32-year-old to the bench Monday against the Cubs so Gonzalez avoids a lefty-on-lefty matchup with Chicago starter Jon Lester, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. To clear a spot for Gonzalez on the active roster, DJ Lemahieu (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list.
