Gonzalez was scratched from the lineup Saturday against the Rockies.

There have been no reports of an injury, so it's likely that the lineup change is a result of the Brewers changing starting pitchers. After righty Chase Anderson was scratched due to illness and replaced by the southpaw Brent Suter, Gonzalez was removed in favor of the right-handed Noel Cuevas.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories