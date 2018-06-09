Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Scratched from Saturday's lineup
Gonzalez was scratched from Saturday's lineup with back spasms, Nick Groke of The Athletic Denver reports.
Gonzalez was slated to start in right field and bat fourth for the Rockies, but will give way to Noel Cuevas because of the back spasms. The severity of the issue remains unclear and the veteran outfielder should be considered day-to-day.
