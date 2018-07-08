Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and one run scored Saturday against the Mariners.

Gonzalez recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game, the first time he's accomplished that since May 27 and 28. His season-long line is decent and is propped up from his time hitting at Coors Field, as he has hit .323/.370/.581 in 93 at-bats at home this season.