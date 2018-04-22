Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Shifted to DL
Gonzalez (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Gonzalez has missed the last two games after tweaking his hamstring Wednesday against the Pirates. The veteran outfielder apparently didn't make enough progress in his recovery over the past couple of days, so the Rockies will play it safe and move him to the DL in order to open up a roster spot. With Mike Tauchman also being sent to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, the team was able to promote David Dahl and Noel Cuevas to join the outfield rotation. We'll await further word on Gonzalez's rehab schedule and estimated return date.
