Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Signs with Rockies
Gonzalez officially re-signed with Colorado on Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Heyman has yet to announce the specific terms of the deal but Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports also confirmed the agreement just a couple hours after Heyman initially announced that the two sides were close. Gonzalez had a rough go of it in 2017, hitting just .203/.274/.332 away from Coors Field. He was also unable to provide any value against left-handed pitching, which means that he's likely going to be utilized within a platoon during this upcoming campaign. Gerardo Parra (hand) and David Dahl also figure to factor into the battle for the starting gig in right field while Ryan McMahon is expected to take on a larger role, so this should be a situation to monitor throughout the rest of spring camp.
