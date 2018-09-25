Gonzalez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Phillies, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Gonzalez will sit for a fourth straight game and the sixth time in seven contests. There has been no word of any injury, so it appears the Rockies are simply looking elsewhere amidst the veteran outfielder's struggles (.128/.180/.213 across 13 games in September). David Dahl and Gerardo Parra will cover the corner outfield spots in this one.