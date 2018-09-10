Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Sits for second straight
Gonzalez is not in the lineup Monday against Arizona, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Gonzalez sits for the second straight game. He hasn't been reportedly battling any injury, so the absence is likely performance-related, as he's hit just .121 over his last eight games. David Dahl will slide over to right field Monday, with Gerardo Parra starting in left.
