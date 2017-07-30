Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Sits out nightcap Sunday

Gonzalez is not in the lineup for the second game of Colorado's doubleheader with the Nationals on Sunday.

CarGo went just 1-for-5 with a run scored in the first game of the day, so he'll head to the bench for the nightcap. Raimel Tapia will move into right field to replace him.

