Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Sits vs. southpaw Tuesday
Gonzalez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.
As is often the case, Gonzalez will head to the bench with the opposition sending out a left-handed starter (Joey Lucchesi). Ian Desmond, Charlie Blackmon and Gerardo Parra will hold down the Rockies' outfield (from left to right) in his absence, opening up a spot for Pat Valaika to start at first base.
