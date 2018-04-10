Gonzalez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.

As is often the case, Gonzalez will head to the bench with the opposition sending out a left-handed starter (Joey Lucchesi). Ian Desmond, Charlie Blackmon and Gerardo Parra will hold down the Rockies' outfield (from left to right) in his absence, opening up a spot for Pat Valaika to start at first base.