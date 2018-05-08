Gonzalez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Angels, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Over Colorado's last seven games, Gonzalez has gone just 1-for-12 (.083) at the dish. He'll head to the bench Tuesday as the left-handed Andrew Heaney takes the mound for the Angels, giving way to Noel Cuevas in right field.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories