Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Sitting against southpaw
Gonzalez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Angels, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Over Colorado's last seven games, Gonzalez has gone just 1-for-12 (.083) at the dish. He'll head to the bench Tuesday as the left-handed Andrew Heaney takes the mound for the Angels, giving way to Noel Cuevas in right field.
