Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Situated on bench Wednesday
Gonzalez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
Gonzalez will head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Tuesday's loss. The veteran is hitting just .218/.261/.373 through 33 games this season. David Dahl and Gerardo Parra will occupy the corner outfield spots in this one.
