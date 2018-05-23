Gonzalez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Gonzalez will head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Tuesday's loss. The veteran is hitting just .218/.261/.373 through 33 games this season. David Dahl and Gerardo Parra will occupy the corner outfield spots in this one.