Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Slugs first homer of season Friday
Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Braves.
The homer was his first of the season, and not coincidentally it came in his first home season of the season. Gonzalez's 1:9 BB:K through eight games isn't ideal, but even if his hitting skills are in decline, the 32-year-old should be able to stay productive as long as he's starting half his games at Coors Field.
More News
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Hits bench Thursday•
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Expected starter in right field•
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Signs with Rockies•
-
Carlos Gonzalez: Expects to stay in Colorado•
-
Carlos Gonzalez: Not ruling out Colorado return•
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Hits 14th home run Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...