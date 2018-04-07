Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Braves.

The homer was his first of the season, and not coincidentally it came in his first home season of the season. Gonzalez's 1:9 BB:K through eight games isn't ideal, but even if his hitting skills are in decline, the 32-year-old should be able to stay productive as long as he's starting half his games at Coors Field.