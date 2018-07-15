Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and stolen base Saturday against the Mariners.

Gonzalez took southpaw Wade LeBlanc deep in the first inning, his 11th home run of the season. While he was aided by Coors Field, it was notable that the home run came against a left-handed pitcher as Gonzalez entered Saturday's action with a just a .398 slugging percentage against them this season. While he isn't a major stolen base threat, Gonzalez now has four steals on the season, his highest mark since 2013.

