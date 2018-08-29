Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Smacks 15th long ball
Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Angels.
Gonzalez went deep in the first inning, and the early blast would end up being the difference in the 3-2 win. The lefty has been hitting well all summer, but he's heating up of late as he's 10-for-22 (.455) with a homer, three doubles and a stolen base over his last five games. On the year he's now slashing .294/.348/.495.
