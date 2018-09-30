Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday against the Nationals.

Gonzalez took Stephen Strasburg deep in the second inning to record his 16th homer of the season. It was his first long ball since Aug. 28, and only his fifth since the All-Star break. While the 32-year-old has posted a respectable .279/.331/.473 slash-line across 492 plate appearances, he is past the prime of his career, especially now that he is no longer an every day player.

