Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Takes seat Monday
Gonzalez is out of the lineup Monday against the Dodgers.
Gonzalez will head to the bench for the third time in four games while the Rockies deploy Gerardo Parra, Charlie Blackmon and David Dahl in their outfield (from left to right). The veteran is hitting just .167/.244/.278 over his last 10 games and .219/.263/.381 on the season (31 games).
