Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Two-hit night with stolen base Tuesday
Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a win over the Giants on Tuesday.
Gonzalez recorded his third straight multi-hit game, bringing his average up to .256 on the year. The outfielder has a respectable total of five homers and 19 RBI this season, but has mustered only three doubles and 12 runs in 39 games. His sub-par on-base percentage (.301) is largely the result of taking only nine walks against 34 strikeouts this year, but Gonzalez is also having general trouble getting many hits to fall.
