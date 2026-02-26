Rockies' Carson Palmquist: Delayed by shin soreness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Palmquist is a bit behind schedule after being hit on the shin by a line drive, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Palmquist is expected to be fine, but the issue has slightly delayed his ramp-up. The left-hander tossed a scoreless inning in his Cactus League debut last week. He is in the mix for a spot in the Rockies' rotation, but Palmquist's best shot to make the team might be as a long reliever.
