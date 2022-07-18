The Rockies have selected Palmquist with the 88th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Palmquist, a 22-year-old left-hander from Miami (Fla.), moved into the rotation this spring after he performed as one of the NCAA's top relievers in 2021. The transition didn't prove to be a major challenge for Palmquist, but his lower-slot delivery and lack of refined third pitch could make it tougher for him to find a rotation role in the professional ranks. The Rockies will likely give him the chance to develop as a starter initially, but he'll need to show more command with his slider and changeup early on during his minor-league career to continue on that path as he moves through the system.