Palmquist allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings in a no-decision Saturday versus the Diamondbacks.

Palmquist gave up a run in each of the first three innings, including a solo home run to Eugenio Suarez in the third. Palmquist has completed five innings just once in seven outings, and he was pulled at 62 pitches (39 strikes) in this start. Overall, he has a poor 7.63 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 22:18 K:BB over 30.2 innings. He's still in search of his first major-league win, and he'll need to be more efficient, especially in cutting back the free passes, to get a realistic shot at a victory. Palmquist is not guaranteed another turn through the rotation if Kyle Freeland (back) is ready to return from the injured list when first eligible Friday.