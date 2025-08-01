The Rockies recalled Palmquist from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

With Colorado trading Jake Bird and Tyler Kinley prior to Thursday's deadline, Palmquist will come back up to reinforce the pitching staff. The left-handed Palmquist has worked exclusively as a starter at the big-league level so far in his career, but he has struggled to a 7.63 ERA and 1.73 WHIP, and it's possible he works as more of a swingman this time around.