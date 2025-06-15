The Rockies recalled Palmquist from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

After he was optioned to Triple-A on Thursday in advance of southpaw Austin Gomber's (shoulder) return from the 60-day injured list in Sunday's series finale in Atlanta, Palmquist will rejoin the Rockies in short order and reclaim a spot in the rotation after Colorado placed lefty Kyle Freeland (back) on the 15-day IL in a corresponding move. Palmquist will start Monday's series opener in Washington, and he'll tentatively line up for a second start later in the week versus the Diamondbacks at Coors Field. Though Palmquist is regarded as one of the Rockies' better pitching prospects, he went 0-4 with a 7.77 ERA and 1.82 WHIP over his first five starts with Colorado and won't make for an appealing lineup option in most fantasy leagues, despite being on track for a two-start week.