Palmquist (arm) is expected to cover two innings in relief behind starter Tanner Gordon in Wednesday's Cactus League game against Atlanta, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The appearance will be Palmquist's third of the spring and his first since Feb. 28, when he departed after one inning in an outing against the Angels due to an injury to his non-throwing arm. Palmquist's inclusion on the Rockies' pitching schedule for Wednesday's contest is an indication that he's moved past the health concern, but his long-shot bid for Colorado's Opening Day roster has already come to an end. The Rockies reassigned him to minor-league camp earlier this month, and Palmquist is expected to begin the 2024 campaign as a member of Double-A Hartford's rotation.