Bettis (finger) was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start against the Pirates on Tuesday.

As expected, Bettis is set to rejoin the rotation after missing a little more than a month with a blister on his right middle finger. Prior to landing on the shelf, the 29-year-old right-hander compiled a lackluster 5.10 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 17 starts (95.1 innings). Tom Murphy was optioned to the minors to clear a roster spot for Bettis.