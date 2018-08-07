Rockies' Chad Bettis: Activated ahead of start
Bettis (finger) was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start against the Pirates on Tuesday.
As expected, Bettis is set to rejoin the rotation after missing a little more than a month with a blister on his right middle finger. Prior to landing on the shelf, the 29-year-old right-hander compiled a lackluster 5.10 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 17 starts (95.1 innings). Tom Murphy was optioned to the minors to clear a roster spot for Bettis.
More News
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Confirmed for Tuesday's start•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Expected back in rotation Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Resumes rehab assignment•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Suffers setback in rehab game•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Rehab start coming Saturday•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Nearing rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart