Rockies' Chad Bettis: Agrees with Rockies at $2 million
Bettis agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Rockies on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Bettis was roughly a league-average starter in nine turns last season (99 ERA+ over 46.1 innings), which is impressive given the setting and the fact that Bettis was put through a three-month cycle of chemotherapy in the spring after learning that his testicular cancer had spread. He should open the season in the starting rotation.
