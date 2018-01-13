Bettis agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Rockies on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Bettis was roughly a league-average starter in nine turns last season (99 ERA+ over 46.1 innings), which is impressive given the setting and the fact that Bettis was put through a three-month cycle of chemotherapy in the spring after learning that his testicular cancer had spread. He should open the season in the starting rotation.

