Bettis allowed five earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out six across 5.2 innings Sunday against the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision.

Bettis' start was doomed by two Max Muncy home runs, one a solo shot the other a three-run homer. Otherwise, he held the Dodgers to one extra-base hit and worked fairly efficiently with a solid combination of groundball outs and strikeouts. Like many pitchers in Colorado, Bettis has struggled at Coors Field and he has now allowed 22 earned runs through 27.1 innings there this season.