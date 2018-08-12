Bettis tossed 6.1 innings, allowing one run on four walks and three hits in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers. He struck out three in the no-decision.

After he was tagged for nine runs in his last start against the Pirates, this was a pretty encouraging start for Bettis. He's still having some control issues with a mediocre 75:44 K:BB in 106.1 innings this season. Bettis owns a 5-2 record but hasn't earned a win since June 15. He'll carry his 5.42 ERA into Saturday's contest in Atlanta.