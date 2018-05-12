Rockies' Chad Bettis: Allows seven runs in no-decision
Bettis gave up seven runs on 10 hits in a no-decision against the Brewers on Friday, striking out three and walking three in five innings.
Bettis had a five-run lead going into the sixth, but a series of hits took him out of the game before the bullpen ended up surrendering the lead. Prior to the rough outing, Bettis had pitched at least seven innings while allowing two runs or less in four of his seven starts. He hasn't been striking people out at a high rate (30 strikeouts in 49 innings), but he has been holding opponents to a respectable .237 batting average. His next start will come on the road against the Giants.
