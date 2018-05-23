Bettis allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings in Tuesday's 5-3 loss against the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision.

Bettis got ahead with first-pitch strikes to 16 of the 21 batters he faced and induced 12 swinging strikes, despite throwing just 53 strikes in all. He left the contest in line for his fifth win of the year, but the bullpen couldn't make the lead hold up.The 29-year-old continues to post a solid 3.30 ERA, but he's yet to strike out more than five in any one start and remains unlikely to be much a contributor in that department (5.9 K/9 and 39:22 K:BB). He'll take on the Giants at home Monday.