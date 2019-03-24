Bettis (neck) was named the Rockies' fifth starter Sunday.

Bettis, who owns a 3.38 ERA and 13:5 K:BB through 16 innings this spring, beat out Jeff Hoffman for the final spot in Colorado's rotation. The right-hander was scratched from his previous spring start due to a stiff neck, though the issue isn't thought to be anything overly serious, a notion confirmed by his inclusion in the team's Opening Day rotation. Bettis could pitch in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Twins.

