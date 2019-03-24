Rockies' Chad Bettis: Announced as fifth starter
Bettis (neck) was named the Rockies' fifth starter Sunday.
Bettis, who owns a 3.38 ERA and 13:5 K:BB through 16 innings this spring, beat out Jeff Hoffman for the final spot in Colorado's rotation. The right-hander was scratched from his previous spring start due to a stiff neck, though the issue isn't thought to be anything overly serious, a notion confirmed by his inclusion in the team's Opening Day rotation. Bettis could pitch in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Twins.
More News
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Could pitch Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Scratched with stiff neck•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Inside track for rotation spot•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Making case for rotation spot•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Named starter for spring opener•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: In mix for rotation spot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers, busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...