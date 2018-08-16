Rockies' Chad Bettis: Available out of bullpen
Bettis was officially moved to the bullpen and will be available during Thursday's game in Atlanta, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Bettis was shifted a relief role with Antonio Senzatela (shoulder) expected to come off the 10-day DL and start Saturday. Bettis tossed 6.1 innings against the Dodgers on Sunday but that won't prohibit the right-hander from being ready to go if he's needed during Thursday's series opener. Through 19 starts with the club this year, he's logged a 5.42 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with 75 strikeouts across 106.1 innings. Bettis hasn't made a relief appearance in the majors since 2014.
