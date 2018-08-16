Bettis was officially moved to the bullpen and will be available during Thursday's game in Atlanta, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Bettis was shifted a relief role with Antonio Senzatela (shoulder) expected to come off the 10-day DL and start Saturday. Bettis tossed 6.1 innings against the Dodgers on Sunday but that won't prohibit the right-hander from being ready to go if he's needed during Thursday's series opener. Through 19 starts with the club this year, he's logged a 5.42 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with 75 strikeouts across 106.1 innings. Bettis hasn't made a relief appearance in the majors since 2014.