Bettis gave up three earned runs on five hits through six innings, striking out five and walking two but ended up with a no-decision as the Rockies topped the Giants 5-3 in extra innings on Thursday.

Bettis got lit up for seven earned runs on 10 hits in five innings by the Brewers in his last outing but righted the ship with a quality start against the Giants, with the main blemish on his evening being a two-run homer in the sixth inning that he served up to Brandon Belt. Even with the blowup against the Brewers, Bettis has solid numbers with a 3.27 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP through 55 innings, so he's pitched well this season. He'll take those numbers and a 4-1 record into his next start, which will pit him in a road matchup against a struggling Dodgers team next Wednesday.