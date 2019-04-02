Rockies' Chad Bettis: Chased after six runs
Bettis (0-1) yielded six runs in 5.1 innings while taking the loss against the Rays. He struck out five while walking two and allowing seven hits, including two homers.
Bettis cruised through three scoreless innings before Brandon Lowe took him deep for a two-run shot during the fourth frame. He later coughed up a three-run shot to Kevin Kiermaier and failed to finish the sixth inning. With this dreadful start and the fact that he posted an ERA over 5.00 in 2017 and 2018, Bettis shouldn't be on many fantasy radars.
