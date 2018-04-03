Rockies' Chad Bettis: Collects win against Friars
Bettis (1-0) allowed two runs on five hits and four walks through five innings to earn his first win of the season Monday against San Diego. He struck out four batters.
While this was a serviceable outing from Bettis, his long-term upside is definitely limited. The 28-year-old righty posted a 4.64 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 6.9 K/9 through 61 starts over the previous three seasons, and pitching his home games at Coors Field doesn't help his outlook. Outside of NL-only setups, Bettis is likely best viewed as a matchup-based option when starting on the road.
