Bettis (neck) will start Monday against the Rays, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Bettis battled a stiff neck late in camp, but the issue wasn't expected to be serious. He earned the Rockies' fifth-starter job after posting a 3.38 ERA in 16 spring innings, but he'll have to pitch well to hold off Antonio Senzatela, who opened the season on the injured list due to a foot blister.

