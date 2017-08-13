Bettis has been confirmed as Monday's starter against the Braves, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Postreports.

He completed five innings and threw 70 pitches (46 strikes) in a start Tuesday for Triple-A Albuquerque, and has not made it out of the sixth inning in either of his last three starts. More important than his performance this year is the fact that he has recovered from chemotherapy to treat testicular cancer, so it is quite the feat to be headed to the big-league rotation. Bettis has a career 5.01 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 279 strikeouts in 370.1 big-league innings.