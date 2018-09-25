Rockies' Chad Bettis: Confirmed as spot starter
Bettis will make a spot start Tuesday against the Phillies,
Manager Bud Black had previously suggested that Bettis was the leading candidate to fill the injured Tyler Anderson's (shoulder) rotation spot and later confirmed the right-hander would start after he went unused out of the bullpen in the Rockies' 10-1 series-opening win over the Phillies. The Rockies remain hopeful that Anderson will be able to return to the mound for the team's season-ending series with the Nationals over the weekend, so Tuesday's outing could go down as Bettis' final appearance of the season. Since Bettis hasn't started for the Rockies since Aug. 12 and isn't fully stretched out since transitioning to a bullpen role, Black said the 29-year-old would likely be capped at around 35-to-50 pitches before turning the game over to the relief crew.
More News
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Leading candidate for spot start Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Available out of bullpen•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Likely headed to bullpen•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Allows one run in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Hit hard in loss•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Activated ahead of start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...