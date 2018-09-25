Bettis will make a spot start Tuesday against the Phillies,

Manager Bud Black had previously suggested that Bettis was the leading candidate to fill the injured Tyler Anderson's (shoulder) rotation spot and later confirmed the right-hander would start after he went unused out of the bullpen in the Rockies' 10-1 series-opening win over the Phillies. The Rockies remain hopeful that Anderson will be able to return to the mound for the team's season-ending series with the Nationals over the weekend, so Tuesday's outing could go down as Bettis' final appearance of the season. Since Bettis hasn't started for the Rockies since Aug. 12 and isn't fully stretched out since transitioning to a bullpen role, Black said the 29-year-old would likely be capped at around 35-to-50 pitches before turning the game over to the relief crew.

