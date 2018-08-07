Bettis (finger) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list and take the hill Tuesday against the Pirates, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Rockies manager Bud Black hinted Sunday that Bettis would rejoin the rotation this week after fifth starter Antonio Senzatela (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list over the weekend. It's now been confirmed that Bettis will return to the big club after completing his third rehab appearance with Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 2. Over his 17 starts with the big club this season, Bettis has managed a 5.10 ERA and 1.40 WHIP. Unless he impresses Tuesday, Bettis could be destined for a move to the bullpen if Senzatela is ready to go for his subsequent turn through the rotation.