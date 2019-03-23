Bettis (neck) said he could pitch in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Twins, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Bettis was scratched from his scheduled start Friday due to a stiff neck, though the right-hander didn't seem too worried about the issue afterwards. He's scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday, and if everything goes as planned, Bettis will be cleared to rejoin the rotation Tuesday, keeping him in line to start the fifth game of the season.