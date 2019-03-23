Rockies' Chad Bettis: Could pitch Tuesday
Bettis (neck) said he could pitch in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Twins, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Bettis was scratched from his scheduled start Friday due to a stiff neck, though the right-hander didn't seem too worried about the issue afterwards. He's scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday, and if everything goes as planned, Bettis will be cleared to rejoin the rotation Tuesday, keeping him in line to start the fifth game of the season.
More News
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Scratched with stiff neck•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Inside track for rotation spot•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Making case for rotation spot•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Named starter for spring opener•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: In mix for rotation spot•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Reaches deal with Rockies•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Starting pitcher is still mostly about aces and non-aces, but some depth is emerging in the...