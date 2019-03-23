Bettis (neck) said he could pitch in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Twins, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Bettis was scratched from his scheduled start Friday due to a stiff neck, though the right-hander didn't seem too worried about the issue afterwards. He's scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday, and if everything goes as planned, Bettis will be cleared to rejoin the rotation Tuesday, keeping him in line to start the fifth game of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • willson-contreras.jpg

    Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0

    Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...

  • willson-contreras.jpg

    Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0

    Starting pitcher is still mostly about aces and non-aces, but some depth is emerging in the...