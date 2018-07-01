Bettis left Sunday's game against the Dodgers after suffering an injury on the middle finger of his pitching hand, Nick Groke of The Athletic Denver reports.

Bettis is dealing with a "hot spot" on his right middle finger, which made it harder to grip pitches. He left the game after allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two across three innings. The severity of the injury remains unknown, but more news on his status should be released in the near future. His next start would likely be Saturday against Seattle if he's healthy enough to take the hill.